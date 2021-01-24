Telangana SSC Exam 2021: TS Class 10 time table released - Latest updates

As per the latest update, Telangana's Directorate of Government Examinations released the time table for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination on Sunday (January 24).

The Telangana Education Department announced that SSC exams for Class 10 students will begin on May 17, 2021 and will end on May 26, 2021. The announcement of TS SSC Exam 2021 date comes across as a major relief for Class 10 students who were patiently waiting for the announcement of the dates as it would aid them in the preparation process for the upcoming board exams.

The hall ticket for SSC examination will be out by the first week of May. All the guidelines and SOPs instructed by the Centre will be followed while conducting the SSC examination.The complete schedule can be downloaded through the official site of Manabadi on manabadi.co.in.

According to the time table, all the languages will be conducted on May 17, 18, 19, 20. English exam will be there on May 20, Mathematics on May 21. General Science and Social Science will be taking place on May 22 and May 24 respectively. OSSC Main language paper one (Arabic/ Sanskrit) will be held on May 25 and paper two for the same will take place on May 26.

The vocational exams would be conducted in June and the evaluation would begin immediately and is expected to be completed within 10 days. The examination's results are expected to come out by June 30.

The Director of Government Examination has stated that "SSC Public Examination May 2021 will be conducted strictly as per the above time table even if the government declares public holidays or general holiday in respect of any dates mentioned above".

Along with this, the state government has also allowed the reopening of Schools for Class 9 and 10 students starting from February 1, 2021 onwards. The schools would reopen for classes 9 & above and inter and degree classes in colleges would also resume on the same day.