Telangana schools to remain closed till July 18 due to heavy rains

In view of the Indian Meteorological Department, IMD's forecast of heavy rainfall in 11 districts of Telangana for the next three days and floods continuing in many parts of Telangana, the State government has declared that educational institutions in the State will remain shut this week. They will reopen on Monday (July 18).

The decision was taken during a meeting convened by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Education department Secretary V Karuna among other officials here on Wednesday afternoon.

An official circular released by the government states: "In view of continuing heavy rains and inimical weather conditions Government has decided to extend holidays for all educational institutions (Govt., Aided & Private) from 14.7.2022 to 16.7.2022 in the State. Educational Institutions shall be reopened from 18.07.2022 (Monday)."

Earlier, the state government had declared holidays for all educational institutions from July 11 to 13 in wake of the heavy rains lashing the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department, IMD issued extreme heavy rainfall warning for 11 districts of Telangana as the South West monsoon lashes the coastal state. K Naga Ratna of the state IMD informed that Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rain over most places.

