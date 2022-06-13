Telangana schools reopen after summer vacation

Telangana schools have reopened on Monday after summer vacation

Telangana schools are all set to reopen on Monday after summer vacation now that the fears of Covid-19 have lowered in the state. The schools will resume on schedule for the first time in the past two years.

In another significant development, the Telangana government has also introduced the English medium in government schools for students of Classes 1 to 8 this academic session.

In some government schools, the teachers decorated the institutions to mark the occasion, while some others welcomed the students with flowers.

State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy, who visited a government school in the city, urged parents to admit their children to state-run schools as the government is making efforts to provide the best education to the students, including English medium.

Over one lakh government school teachers have been imparted training to enable them to teach in English medium, the minister said on Sunday.

A bridge course would be conducted for a month for the students to make them adapt to English medium education, she said.

The number of school students in the state is about 65 lakh students, including those in government and private schools.

(With inputs from PTI)

