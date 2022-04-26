Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for 16,614 posts, check details inside

File Photo

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released a recruitment notification and has invited applications for the posts of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT), Constable, Firemen, Warder, Sub Inspector, among others.

The online registration will begin on May 2, 2022, and will end on May 20, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the same via the official website - tslprb.in. A total of 16,614 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy (SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Post) - 15,644 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) in Police Department: 4965 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (AR) in Police Department: 4423 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 100 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 5010 posts

Constable in Telangana Special Police Force Department: 390 posts

Firemen in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 610 posts

Warders (Male) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 136 posts

Warders (Female) in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 10 posts

Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy (SCT SI Civil and/or Equivalent posts) - 554 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) in Police Department: 414 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (AR) in Police Department: 66 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (SAR CPL) (Men) in Police Department: 5 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (TSSP) (Men) in Police Department: 23 posts

Sub Inspector (Men) in Telangana State Special Protection Force Department: 12 posts

Station Fire Officer in Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services Department: 26 posts

Deputy Jailor in Prisons & Correctional Services Department: 08 posts

Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy (SCT PCs IT & CO/Mechanic/Driver) - 383 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Information Technology & Communications Organization) in Police Department: 262 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Mechanics) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 21 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Drivers) (Men) in Police Transport Organisation: 100 posts

Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy (SCT SI IT & CO/PTO/ASI FPB) - 33 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector of Police, Information Technology & Communications Organization in Police Department: 22 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspector, Police Transport Organization (Men) in Police Department: 03 posts

Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Assistant Sub Inspector of Police, Finger Print Bureau in Police Department:08 posts

Telangana Police Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection process will be done via these three steps;

Preliminary Written Test (PWT)

Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Final Written Examination (FWE)