Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Telangana Gurukuls educating over 6 lakh students: Minister

About six lakh students are studying in 981 Gurukul Schools in Telangana.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 08:32 PM IST

Telangana Gurukuls educating over 6 lakh students: Minister
Telangana gurukul

Telangana Minister for  SC Welfare Koppula Eshwar reported on Thursday (June 16) that around six lakh students are studying in as many as 981 Gurukul Schools in Telangana making it an ideal state all over the country.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said with an intention to make every section highly educated had set up a large number of Gurukul schools in the state.

"There are 981 Gurukul Schools functioning in all the five Societies. About six lakh students are currently studying in these schools, the minister added. The minister released the results for admissions in two Women Sainik Degree Colleges. 

He said the infrastructure available in Sainik Schools and Degree Colleges.

(With inputs from PTI) 

Read: JEE Main Session 1 Admit Card 2022 to be out shortly: Check important details here

 

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.