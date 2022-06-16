Telangana Gurukuls educating over 6 lakh students: Minister

Telangana gurukul

Telangana Minister for SC Welfare Koppula Eshwar reported on Thursday (June 16) that around six lakh students are studying in as many as 981 Gurukul Schools in Telangana making it an ideal state all over the country.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said with an intention to make every section highly educated had set up a large number of Gurukul schools in the state.

"There are 981 Gurukul Schools functioning in all the five Societies. About six lakh students are currently studying in these schools, the minister added. The minister released the results for admissions in two Women Sainik Degree Colleges.

He said the infrastructure available in Sainik Schools and Degree Colleges.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read: JEE Main Session 1 Admit Card 2022 to be out shortly: Check important details here