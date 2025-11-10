Telangana Board Date Sheet 2026: TS SSC timetable to be announced soon at bse.telangana.gov.in; Check details inside

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will conduct the TS SSC Exam 2026 from February 15 to March 18, 2026. The detailed timetable will soon be available at bse.telangana.gov.in. Exams will be held in one shift from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM in offline mode across Telangana.

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) is preparing to conduct the TS SSC Exam 2026 in February-March 2026. According to the latest reports, the exams are expected to take place from February 15 to March 18, 2026. However, the official subject-wise schedule for the exams is yet to be released.

Once available, the TS SSC 2026 timetable PDF can be downloaded from the official website of the Telangana Board: bse.telangana.gov.in. This timetable will provide students with the exact exam dates for each subject, which is crucial for planning their study schedule.

Exam Format and Duration

The TS SSC Exam 2026 will be held in a single shift, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The exams will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode, as per the traditional format followed by the board. Students will be required to attend their exams at designated exam centres across the state.

How to Download the TS SSC Timetable 2026

Once the Telangana Board releases the timetable, students can easily access and download the document by following these steps:

Visit the Official Website

Go to the official website of the Telangana Board: bse.telangana.gov.in.

Click on the TS SSC Timetable Link

Locate the link to the TS SSC 2026 timetable PDF on the homepage and click on it.

Download the Timetable

The PDF file with the class 10 timetable will open on the screen. Students can download it for future reference.

Students need to keep a copy of the timetable for easy access during their preparations.

What to Expect

The TS SSC Exam 2026 is a significant event for Class 10 students in Telangana, and the release of the detailed timetable will help students organise their preparation effectively. With exams scheduled across more than a month, students have ample time to plan their studies accordingly, ensuring they are well-prepared for each subject.

As the board has not yet confirmed the subject-wise schedule, students are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates and notifications regarding the exam.

The TS SSC Exam 2026 will serve as an important milestone for thousands of students in Telangana, and timely access to the exam timetable is crucial for effective preparation. Stay updated by regularly visiting the official website for further announcements and information on the upcoming exams.