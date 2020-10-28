Uttarakhand: Teachers undergo COVID-19 tests to safeguard students; schools to reopen from Nov 2

Uttarakhand government has decided to resume schools from November 2 for classes 10 and 12. A total of 3,791 senior secondary schools will reopen in the state for 10th and 12th standard students, as per the Uttarakhand government.

Students will only be allowed to attend classes after written permission from parents.

Ahead of the reopening of schools, many government and non-government school teachers in Pauri, Uttarakhand are getting tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to safeguard students.

This is to be noted that the government, in the SOPs released for reopening of schools, has not included getting tested for COVID-19 as a mandatory procedure for teachers as well as students. However, the teachers are choosing to get tested as a precaution before the school reopens.

Additional Director Secondary Education, Garhwal Division, Mahavir Singh Bisht has appreciated this understanding of teachers. He said that he had suggested the need for a COVID-19 test in a virtual meeting with Education Minister Arvind Pandey. Apart from this, Bisht said he had also suggested thermal screening of teachers and students upon entering the school.

However, there is no such reference of the COVID test or thermal screening in the guidelines issued for the reopening of schools.

The state government had released guidelines to be followed by educational institutes to check the spread of COVID-19.

Students will be taught on the school premises but no homework will be given and revision work would continue through the online medium.

"The government has taken into account all aspects of COVID-19 precautions in the SOP issued for opening the school. From November 2, classes for 10th and 12th standards will start, but the students will be allowed to enter the schools only after written permission from parents," Arvind Pandey, Education Minister, had said.

According to the Education Minister, due to the changed circumstances amid the pandemic, the teaching format within the classrooms has also been changed in the SOP.

"Students will gradually be brought into the mainstream after classes resume. Over the next two-three weeks, online studies and other educational activities will be reviewed. Students will get used to school life again," ANI quoted R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary - Education Department as saying.