Teachers' Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi to interact with National Awards to Teachers winners at his residence tomorrow

Teacher's Day 2022 | Photo: File

Prime Minister's office released a statement saying that PM Narendra Modi will interact with the 46 teachers who will be awarded the National Awards to Teachers 2022 tomorrow on the occasion of Teacher's Day. Modi will interact with the winners at 4:30 pm tomorrow at his residence.

The National Awards to Teachers 2022 will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu. Out of the 46 winners, two teachers, one from Uttarakhand and the other from Andaman and Nicobar Island will be awarded under the Special Category for differently-abled teachers.

"The purpose of National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students," the statement read.

Read: JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Last date TODAY to raise objections at jeeadv.ac.in