Teachers' Day 2022: Know about five great teachers of India

On this Teachers' Day, have a look at five great teachers of all time in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 10:03 PM IST

Teachers' Day 2022 | Photo: Pixabay

On the occasion of Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary, the entire nation will celebrate Teacher's day tomorrow (September 5). This day is a tribute to every teacher in the nation who work tirelessly to build young minds. 

Let's have a look at five such great teachers who transformed the education scenario in the country. 

Savitribai Phule

Savitribai Pule dedicated her entire life to promoting gender equality and girls' education amidst various cultural challenges. Savitribai Phule, who had no formal education prior to her marriage, was the first Indian woman to become a teacher. Together with her husband, she built many schools for girls in the state of Maharashtra.

Rabindra Nath Tagore

Rabindra Nath Tagore's belief in learning via activities has proven an effective way to improve a child's physical and mental skills. As a result, Shantiniketan promoted the incorporation of physical activities like theatre, tree climbing, fruit plucking, dance and a lot more.

Chanakya

Chanakya also known as Vishnugupta and Kautilya, was a prominent Indian teacher who lived in the fourth century. He was a philosopher, jurist, and royal advisor to King Chandragupta Maurya.  He wrote two books, Chanakya Niti and Arthashastra. Both of his publications are a collection of his knowledge, backed up by a lot of personal experiences that he aspired to share with people.

Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda, a notable Indian reformer was also regarded as one of the country's greatest teachers and possessed an intelligence that was incomparable.  He established the "Ramakrishna Mission," where his devotees and monks learn and teach about Practical Vedanta. Swami Vivekananda promoted the Gurukula system, in which professors and students live and study together.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam served as the 11th president of India and was a well-known scientist. He was a staunch advocate of education and believed that in addition to earning an academic degree, students should develop their skills to have a successful career and life. 

He was considered a visionary who fought for the merger of contemporary educational concepts with traditional ones. He encouraged everyone in society to pursue education by advocating for equitable access to educational opportunities in urban and rural areas.

