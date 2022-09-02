Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Teachers’ Day 2022: History, significance, theme and why it is celebrated

Teachers' Day or International Teachers' Day is marked to recognise the importance of teachers and education.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 04:11 PM IST

Teachers’ Day 2022: History, significance, theme and why it is celebrated
File photo

Teachers' Day is observed nationwide on September 5 each year, to honour, celebrate and recognise mentors. Every year, Teachers' Day is observed in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the greatest teacher and scholar of India. To celebrate his work and his drive for education, the first Teachers’ Day was celebrated on September 5, 1962, on his 77th birthday.

Dr Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888,  and so, his birth anniversary has become a day to celebrate teachers across on his birthday.

Dr Radhakrishnan was the second President of India in the year 1962, his career was started as a teacher and was loved by all his students. His motto was to raise awareness of the value of education and boost the nation's literacy rate.

Teachers' Day  2022: Theme for INDIA

The theme for Teachers’ Day 2022 is – 'शिक्षकः बढ़ते संकट के बीच भविष्य की नई कल्पना' (Teachers: leading in crisis, reimagining the future).

Teachers' Day Significance:

Everyone may agree that teachers are extremely important in determining the destiny of the nation. As they spend their lives educating the next generation so they can continue the development of the country, teachers are the foundation of society. People never forget the one instructor in their lives who helped them develop into the people they are today and gave them the motivation to pursue their goals. Any person in your life, including a friend, parent, boss, or family member, can be a teacher.

The purpose of celebrating Teachers' Day is to honour teachers for their commitment to educating and guiding the youth of this country.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli shares adorable photo of Anushka Sharma, calls actress 'my world'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.