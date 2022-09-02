Teachers’ Day 2022: History, significance, theme and why it is celebrated

File photo

Teachers' Day is observed nationwide on September 5 each year, to honour, celebrate and recognise mentors. Every year, Teachers' Day is observed in honour of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the greatest teacher and scholar of India. To celebrate his work and his drive for education, the first Teachers’ Day was celebrated on September 5, 1962, on his 77th birthday.

Dr Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888, and so, his birth anniversary has become a day to celebrate teachers across on his birthday.

Dr Radhakrishnan was the second President of India in the year 1962, his career was started as a teacher and was loved by all his students. His motto was to raise awareness of the value of education and boost the nation's literacy rate.

Teachers' Day 2022: Theme for INDIA

The theme for Teachers’ Day 2022 is – 'शिक्षकः बढ़ते संकट के बीच भविष्य की नई कल्पना' (Teachers: leading in crisis, reimagining the future).

Teachers' Day Significance:

Everyone may agree that teachers are extremely important in determining the destiny of the nation. As they spend their lives educating the next generation so they can continue the development of the country, teachers are the foundation of society. People never forget the one instructor in their lives who helped them develop into the people they are today and gave them the motivation to pursue their goals. Any person in your life, including a friend, parent, boss, or family member, can be a teacher.

The purpose of celebrating Teachers' Day is to honour teachers for their commitment to educating and guiding the youth of this country.