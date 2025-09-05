Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Teacher’s Day: Dr Radhakrishnan earned THESE 9 prestigious degrees during British rule

Radhakrishnan began his schooling at K.V. High School in Tiruttani, followed by studies at the Hermannsburg Evangelical Lutheran Mission School.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 06:44 PM IST

Teacher’s Day in India is celebrated every year on September 5 to honour the contribution of teachers. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, one of the greatest teachers, philosophers, and leaders India has ever produced.

Dr. Radhakrishnan was born in 1878 in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu. At a time when India was under British rule and education was a struggle for many, he managed to earn several degrees and build a strong academic career. He completed his early schooling in Tiruttani and later joined Madras Christian College at the age of 17. By 1906, he had earned his BA and MA degrees in Philosophy.

His deep knowledge and hard work soon made him one of the most respected scholars of his time. In total, Dr. Radhakrishnan received nine prestigious degrees, including honours such as D.Litt., LL.D., D.C.L., and Litt.D. Some of these degrees were so rare that many people had not even heard of them. He was also made an Honorary Fellow of Oxford University’s All Souls College.

Dr. Radhakrishnan began his teaching career in 1909 at Presidency College, Madras. Later, he became a professor at Mysore University and Calcutta University. He also served as Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University and Banaras Hindu University. His books and lectures gave Indian philosophy an international identity.

In recognition of his wisdom, he represented India at global conferences and even delivered lectures at Oxford. He was later honoured with the title of Knight by the British, which he gave up after independence. In 1954, he received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award.

When his students once asked to celebrate his birthday, Dr. Radhakrishnan suggested that the day should instead be dedicated to all teachers. Since then, September 5 has been celebrated as Teacher’s Day across India.

Dr. Radhakrishnan passed away in 1975, but his legacy lives on. His life reminds us of the power of education and the important role teachers play in shaping society.

Also read: Meet woman, cab driver's daughter, who once herd cattle, later cracked UPSC exam after getting inspired by TV serial, became IAS officer with AIR...

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
