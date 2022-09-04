Teachers' Day 2022: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes to share with your teachers

Headlines

Tovino Thomas is hopeful of 2018's chances at 2024 Oscars, calls film's selection as India’s official entry 'incredible'

Meet MS Dhoni’s father-in-law RK Singh, husband of successful CEO; know old connection with Dhoni family

Delhi news: Major fire breaks out at PG hostel in Mukherjee Nagar; girls trapped inside building

The Role That Changed My Life: Vijay Varma says Gully Boy saved him from being shattered, gave him his confidence back

Charlie Chopra & the Mystery of Solang Valley review: Vishal Bhardwaj's dull whodunit is an insult to Agatha Christie

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tovino Thomas is hopeful of 2018's chances at 2024 Oscars, calls film's selection as India’s official entry 'incredible'

Meet MS Dhoni’s father-in-law RK Singh, husband of successful CEO; know old connection with Dhoni family

The Role That Changed My Life: Vijay Varma says Gully Boy saved him from being shattered, gave him his confidence back

7 Japanese tips to beat laziness

Top 5 teams that can win 2023 World Cup 

Batters with most sixes in international cricket

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Tovino Thomas is hopeful of 2018's chances at 2024 Oscars, calls film's selection as India’s official entry 'incredible'

The Role That Changed My Life: Vijay Varma says Gully Boy saved him from being shattered, gave him his confidence back

Charlie Chopra & the Mystery of Solang Valley review: Vishal Bhardwaj's dull whodunit is an insult to Agatha Christie

HomeEducation

Education

Teachers' Day 2022: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes to share with your teachers

On the 134th birth anniversary of Dr Sarvopalli Radhakrishnan check Teacher's Day 2022 WhatsApp quotes, and messages here.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 07:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Teachers' day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of independent India's second President. Sarvapali along with being a philanthropist, and politician, was also an extraordinary teacher.  His teaching has motivated generations to become better. The first teacher's Day was celebrated in India in 1962 when Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan began serving as the second president of India.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day 2022 let's look at few quotes and messages to express your gratitude to your favourite teacher: 

Teachers' Day 2022: Greetings, Wishes and Messages

1. Even though my grades may not always be the best, I assure you that having you as my teacher makes me truly blessed. For now, I know that you’ll never give up on me, Thank you for helping me be all I can be. Because of you, I can see that my future is bright, Above all you taught me to shine forth my light. Happy Teachers Day my teacher!

2. “I like a teacher who gives you something to take home to think about besides homework,” by Lily Tomlin, Actress 

3. You deserve recognition for all the sacrifices that you make, you are more than a teacher to me and I THANK YOU! 

4. Happy Teacher Day: Thank you for making me what I am today! You made a wonderful difference in my life. Happy Teachers Day

5.  Teachers work hard day and night to bring out the best in students. They unfold the hidden talents and creativity. Just like a good gardener, a teacher sows the seeds of moral ethics within us so that we can become good citizens. 

6.  You chided me reprimanded me, coaxed me, but most importantly you taught me to question, reason, wonder, and think. Thank You, My Teachers. Happy Teacher's Day 2022!

7. Because of your wise counsel and guidance we are emboldened and now face the future with much confidence from all the lessons both formal and informal that we earned from you. We truly appreciate your efforts dear teacher and celebrate you today. Happy Teacher's Day!

8. Teaching is the one profession that creates all other professions. Thank you for helping me become the person I am today. Happy Teacher's Day!

9. "You are the bows from which your children as living arrows are sent forth." - Khalil Gibran 

10. A teacher is not the one who lets you choose a path but he is the one who directs you in your path. Happy Teachers’ Day Messages

Read: Teachers’ Day 2022: History, significance, theme and why it is celebrated

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asian Games 2023: India win gold medal in women's cricket for the first time, beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs

Google turns 25: Know interesting facts about Rs 83.2 lakh crore tech company

PM on two-day visit to Gujarat from today, to participate in program marking 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

World Lung Day: Need for alternative less harmful products that can offer smokers health benefits and a path to quit!

'Day not far when there will be mob lynching of...': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi amid Bidhuri's remarks row

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE