TBSE Tripura Board Exams 2023 Admit card released, here's how you can collect it from board's office

As per the most recent notification, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has started to distribute the admit cards from February 23, 2023, for Class 10 (Madhyamik) and Class 12 (HS) Board Exams. According to the official notice, candidates will be able to collect their admit cards and attendance-cum-roll-sheet from TBSE's office on February 23 and 24 from 11 am to 4 pm.

Students will not be able to download admit cards directly from TBSE's official website. The admit cards can be collected by school principals, centre secretaries/superintendents, and venue supervisors directly or through authorised representatives.

Students will be able to collect their admit cards and attendance-cum-roll-sheets within the specified timeframe and verify the details contained in them such as name, roll number, photograph, and exam center.

Any disparity should then be brought to the notice of the concerned authority instantly.

The final exams for Tripura Madhyamik or Class 10 will begin on March 16, 2023. Students will be writing the English paper on the first day. The last exam will be held on April 18, 2023.