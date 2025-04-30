The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the results of Class 10 and 12 board exams today, April 30. Students can check their results on the official website at tbse.tripura.gov.in

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the results of Class 10 and 12 board exams today, April 30. Students can check their results on the official website at tbse.tripura.gov.in. This year the Higher Secondary exam was conducted from February 24 to March 22, 2025 with Vocational subjects as last papers.

Tripura TBSE Higher Secondary results 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website at tbse.tripura.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Higher Secondary 2025 link

Enter your Roll number or registration number.

Submit and result will be displayed on screen.

View and download it.

Take a printout for future reference.

Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: List of Official Websites to check the result