TBSE class 10th, 12th Term 2 exams: Tripura Board releases dates sheet for Madhyamik, Higher secondary exams

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the datesheet for class 10th and class 12th Term 2 exams 2022. TBSE Madhyamik class 10th Term 2 Exams will be held from April 18, 2022 to May 6, 2022. Whereas, TBSE Higher Secondary class 12th Term 2 Exams are scheduled to be held from April 25, 2022 to May 23, 2022.

Students can access the official date sheet notice available on the official website of TBSE – tbse.tripura.gov.in.

TBSE Class 12th Term 2 Exams 2022 will be held from 12 Noon to 1:45 PM. The majority of the TBSE Class 10th Term 2 Exams 2022 will be conducted from 12 Noon to 1:45 PM.

TBSE 10th Term 2 Exams Date Sheet 2022

English: April 18, 2022

Language 1 - Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo: April 20, 2022

Social Science - History and Political Science: April 24, 2022

Economics and Geography Social Science/ Science – Biology/ Physics and Chemistry Science: April 28, 2022

Mathematics - Basic and Standard: May 4, 2022

6th Subject - Language or Vocational: May 6, 2022

TBSE 12th Term 2 Exams Date Sheet 2022

English: April 25, 2022

Bengali, Hindi, Kokborok, Mizo: April 29, 2022

Chemistry, Political Science, Sociology: May 2, 2022

Business Studies, Education, Physics: May 5, 2022

Accountancy, Biology, History: May 7, 2022

Mathematics, Philosophy: May 10, 2022

Computer Science, Music: May 12, 2022

Sanskrit, Statistics, Arabic: May 17, 2022

Economics: May 19, 2022

Psychology: May 21, 2022

Geography: May 23, 2022

TBSE Tripura Board class 10th and 12th Term 2 exams will be conducted offline.