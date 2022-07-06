TBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 DECLARED, know direct link to check Tripura Madhyamik, HS Result

File Photo

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the Class 10th, and Class 12th term 2 results 2022 today (July 6, 2022). The Tripura Board 10, 12 results 2022 was released on the official website - tripuraresults.nic.in, tbsetripura.gov.in. The TBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 pass percentage was 86.18%, while the TBSE HS Result 2022 pass percentage was 94.46%.

Students will require their roll number and enrolment number to access the results. As many as 43,294 students appeared in the Class 10 exam 2022, which was conducted between April 18 to May 6, while 28,931 students appeared for the Class 12th exam conducted from May 2 to June 1, 2022.

TBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Steps to check Tripura Madhyamik, HS Result

Step 1: Click on the TBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 link at tripuraresults.nic.in, tbsetripura.gov.in

Step 2: Use log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth

Step 3: TBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the Tripura Board 10th, and 12th scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

TBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Steps to check Tripura Madhyamik, HS Results via SMS

Step 1: Type TBSE Roll number

Step 2: Send the message to 7738299899

Step 3: The TBSE term 2 result 2022 for class 10 will be sent on the same mobile number.