Tripura JEE Counselling 2022: Registration starts today at tbjee.nic.in, details here

TBJEE Counselling 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination, TBJEE has started the registration process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination, TJEE counselling 2022 today at the official website - tbjee.nic.in.

Candidates can register for the TJEE 2022 counselling process by logging in using their old user ID or registration number and password. Candidates have to upload the following documents while filling up the TJEE counselling registration.

TJEE Counselling 2022: How to register

Go to the official website -- tbjee.nic.in

Log in with your old user ID or registration number and password

Click on the link that reads, 'Online Registration'

Enter details and upload the necessary documents

Click on the Save tab and submit the application form

Take a print of the confirmation page for future use.

TJEE Counselling 2022: List of important documents

Marksheet of HS (Class 12) or equivalent Examination

Certificates as proof of residency

Admit card of madhyamik examination or birth certificate as age proof

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) certificate (if applicable)

Read: UPSC ESE Main Result 2022 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in: See steps to download