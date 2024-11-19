Kumar’s academic journey, which began with a Bachelor of Commerce from Osmania University in Hyderabad, laid the foundation for her fascination with taxation.

In a rapidly evolving world where technology is reshaping industries, Tarab Kumar stands out as a transformative figure in the fields of corporate taxation and accounting. As a Tax Manager at a Fortune 60 company and an accomplished academic, Kumar is not only leading innovative tax practices but also pioneering research that is setting new standards in the profession. Her deep dive into the intersections of tax strategy, technology, and ethical practices is shaping the future of accounting and taxation, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.



Kumar’s academic journey, which began with a Bachelor of Commerce from Osmania University in Hyderabad, laid the foundation for her fascination with taxation. After moving to the United States, she earned her Master of Accountancy and MBA from the University of Missouri-Columbia and is now pursuing a Doctorate in Business Administration at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Her research focuses on the integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and automation, within the accounting and taxation fields.



One of her most impactful research projects examines the digital transformation of corporate accounting. Through a cross-sectional survey of 500 accounting professionals in India, Kumar’s study uncovered how AI, blockchain, and cloud computing are revolutionizing accounting practices by enhancing accuracy, transparency, and efficiency. While these technologies offer great promise, Kumar’s research also highlights the challenges organizations face when integrating new technologies with legacy systems. The study provides actionable insights on overcoming cybersecurity risks and navigating regulatory complexities, ensuring that the digital transformation is not only innovative but also sustainable in the long run.



Kumar’s research on Pillar 2 of the global tax framework, a landmark effort to curb tax base erosion through a global minimum tax rate of 15%, stands as another groundbreaking contribution to the field. Her research explores how multinational corporations (MNCs) must adapt to this novel framework and navigate the operational, compliance, and strategic challenges posed by the Global Anti-Base Erosion (GloBE) Rules. As more countries adopt this international tax initiative, Kumar’s insights are helping MNCs manage the intricate balance between complying with global tax standards while optimizing their financial strategies. Her work provides a detailed roadmap for how companies can leverage technological tools to streamline tax reporting and compliance, reducing the operational burden during tax season.

Furthermore, Kumar’s study on ethical dilemmas in state and local tax planning reveals the complex interplay between profit maximization and corporate social responsibility. In this research, she delves into how businesses navigate the tension between minimizing tax liabilities and adhering to ethical tax planning practices. The findings offer concrete recommendations for businesses seeking to align their tax strategies with ethical standards, advocating for transparency and stakeholder engagement to ensure that corporations remain accountable in their tax dealings.

Her work on Generative Artificial Intelligence in State and Local Taxation (SALT) is yet another example of how Kumar’s research is pushing the boundaries of traditional tax systems. By exploring AI’s application in SALT, she is leading the charge in integrating cutting-edge technologies to automate tax computations, providing enhanced precision and real-time insights that are reshaping the way tax professionals operate.

Kumar’s research not only enhances the technical understanding of taxation but also emphasizes the importance of continuous professional development. She advocates for the reskilling of accountants and tax professionals to effectively utilize these technologies, ensuring that they remain at the forefront of industry innovations. Through her work, Kumar is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of accounting and taxation, offering both theoretical insights and practical solutions to some of the industry’s most pressing challenges.



Her academic contributions, coupled with her professional expertise, make Tarab Kumar a leading voice in the evolution of corporate tax and accounting practices. By marrying technical innovation with deep ethical considerations, her research is paving the way for a more efficient, transparent, and responsible future in accounting and taxation, ensuring that businesses and tax professionals can navigate this new landscape with confidence and foresight.