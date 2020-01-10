TANGEDCO invites application for more than 2400 posts at tangedco.gov.in; know all details
Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) Ltd have invited online applications to fill 2400 vacancies for the position of Assessor, Assistant Engineer, and Junior Assistant/Accountant.
TANGEDCO invites application for more than 2400 posts at tangedco.gov.in; know all details
Written By
Source
DNA webdesk
Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) Ltd have invited online applications to fill 2400 vacancies for the position of Assessor, Assistant Engineer, and Junior Assistant/Accountant.
Interested candidates can apply online on TANGEDCO's official website- tangedco.gov.in.
Out of the total 2400 vacancies, 1300 vacancies are for the position of Assessor, 600 vacancies are for Assistant Engineer, and 500 vacancies for Junior Assistant/Accountant.
The notification was released by the organistaion on 8th January 2020. The last to apply for these posts differ.
Vacancy Details
Junior Assistant /Accounts: 500 Posts
Assessor: 1300 Posts
Assistant Engineer: 600 Posts
TANGEDCO Recruitment- Important Dates
Closing date of application (Junior Assistant /Accounts)- March 9, 2020
Closing date of application (Assessor)- February 10, 2020
Closing date of application (Assistant Engineer)- February 24, 2020
Age limit
The minimum age to apply is 18 years, while the maximum age to apply varies for different Category candidates.
Selection process
The selection will be done by the online exam conducted by TANGEDCO. Candidates who will pas the online exam will be called for the document verification process.