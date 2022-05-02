TANCET Hall Ticket 2022 released at tancet.annauniv.edu, get direct link here

File photo

TANCET Hall Ticket 2022: Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 Admit card has been released by Anna University. Candidates can download the TANCET 2022 hall tickets on tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET 2022 entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 14 and 15, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts; morning from 10 am to 12 noon, afternoon from 2.30 pm To 4.30 pm. The MCA, MBA exams will be on May 14, exams for ME / M.Tech/ M.Arch/ M.Plan will be on May 15.

The TANCET application deadline was April 21. A list of candidates whose application forms were incomplete was released by Anna University.

TANCET admit card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website of TANCET tancet.annauniv.edu. On the homepage, click on the admit card download link. Enter the required details and submit. Download the admit card on the next page.

Anna University conducts TANCET 2022. The TANCET is for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate degree programmes including MBA, MCA and ME/ MTech/MArch/MPlan in Tamil Nadu.