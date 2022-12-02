TANCET 2023 Exam postponed, Chennai's Anna University to announce new dates at tancet.annauniv.edu

File Photo

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, TANCET 2023 Exam dates have been postponed and Anna University will now be announcing fresh dates for the exam soon. Candidates will be able to view the fresh TANCET 2023 Exam dates on the official website - www.tancet.annauniv.edu.

In a previous notice which was issued by Anna University in August 2022, the TANCET 2023 exam was scheduled to be conducted in the last week of February. The MCA exam and M.E, M.Tech, M.Arch, and M.Planning was scheduled for February 25, 2023, while the MBA exam was scheduled for February 26, 2023.

However, now Anna University has removed these dates and is expected to announce Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, TANCET 2023 Exam dates soon. The registration process for the same is also expected to begin soon.

Once the schedule is released, candidates can apply for the postgraduate entrance exam on the official website – tancet.annauniv.edu. The direct links for the same will also be shared here.

For the unversed, TANCET Exam is an entrance test that is held by Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu. TANCET is held for candidates who want to get admission into the MBA, MCA, M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch. or M.Planning Degree Programmes offered at various state universities and colleges in Tamil Nadu.