TANCET 2023: Anna University announces TANCET 2023 Exam dates, read official notice, other details here

File Photo

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, TANCET 2023 Exam dates have been announced by Anna University. The exams have been postponed from their earlier date. The TANCET MCA exam and M.E, M.Tech, M.Arch, and M.Planning was scheduled for February 25, 2023, earlier, while the TANCET MBA exam was scheduled for February 26, 2023.

According to the official website, the TANCET 2023 Exam will now be held on March 25, 2023. TANCET 2023 Exam date has been released on the official website - www.tancet.annauniv.edu.

Now that the exam date has been announced, the registration process is also expected to begin soon. The Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG 2023) exam for the MTech, ME, M.Arch, and MPlan programs will be held from 10 am to 12 noon on March 26, 2023. The TANCET 2023 eligibility criteria were announced on January 25, 2023.

TANCET 2023: Steps to check the exam date

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Scroll down and look for the exam date and time on the homepage.

Step 3: The TANCET 2023 exam date and time will now be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check it out and then take a screenshot for future use.

Direct link to check TANCET 2023 Exam date

What is the TANCET 2023 Exam?

Chennai's Anna University conducts the TANCET exam on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu. TANCET is held for candidates who wish to seek admission to MBA, MCA, M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch. or M.Planning Degree Programmes offered at different state universities and colleges in Tamil Nadu.