TANCET 2022 Results DECLARED at tancet.annauniv.edu, check direct link, steps to check results

File Photo

The result of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2022 has been announced by Chennai's Anna University. Students can check their results by visiting www.tancet.annauniv.edu and download their mark sheets from there.

Candidates will need to use their registered email id and password to check their TANCET 2022 results. TANCET for MCA admissions was held on May 14 from 10 am to 12 pm and for MCA courses on May 14 from 2:30 to 4:30 pm. The exam for ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan courses was held on May 15 from 10 am to 12 pm on May 15.

TANCET 2022 Result: Steps to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website www.tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Click on the TANCET 2022 result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Insert your login details and submit.

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future use.

It is important to note that Anna University, Chennai only conducts the entrance test. Students will have to apply to different colleges and universities separately. TANCET is conducted once a year for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan courses at departments, colleges, and regional campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.