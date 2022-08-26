TANCET 2022: Rank list released at tn-mbamca.com, get direct link here

File photo

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) rank list 2022 has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Chennai on August 25. TANCET rank list 2022 is for MBA, MCA courses. Candidates can download the TANCET rank card 202 on the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu using roll number and date of birth.

TANCET Counselling for Special Reservation will begin on August 29, 2022, and Counselling for General Category will begin on September 1, 2022.

TANCET Rank List 2022 released: How to check

- Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test Counselling for MBA, MCA, tn-mbamca.com.

- Click on the TANCET Rank List 2022 link

- A new page would open where you can view the ranks list.

- Download and take a printout if needed.

TANCET Rank List 2022: Direct link

It is important to note that Anna University, Chennai only conducts the entrance test. Students will have to apply to different colleges and universities separately. TANCET is conducted once a year for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan courses at departments, colleges, and regional campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.