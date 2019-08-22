TANCA 2019: Rank list declared by Anna University @annauniv.edu; check here

The Tamil Nadu Common Admission Test (TANCA) 2019 rank list has been declared by Anna University in Chennai at the official website of the varsity -- annauniv.edu. The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) students this year will be able to check their ranks for the seat allotment process that is going to be conducted for admission to ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan courses across the colleges under the university.

All the candidates who were waiting for the results after appearing for the entrance tests can now do so after following the steps listed here. Keep in mind that the students need to keep their examination credentials like their User ID and Date of Birth (DoB) handy for accessing the list.

So, without further ado, here are the steps to check TANCA 2019 rank list.

Steps to check TANCA 2019 rank list:

Step 1. Visit the official website of the Anna University -- annauniv.edu

Step 2. On the left, find a link titled 'TANCA 2019 (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan) (Rank Enquiry)'. Click on it.

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4. On the new page, you will find two different sections for GATE and TANCET candidates, respectively.

Step 5. On your corresponding option, fill the User ID, which is your Email ID, and your Date of Birth (DoB).

Step 6. After filling in the credentials, click on the login option at the bottom.

Step 7. Your TANCA 2019 rank list will appear on your screen.

Step 8. Save and download a copy of the pdf and take a print-out of the same for future use.

According to official notifications, the seat allotment for the GATE category students will take place on August 27, along with the seat allotment for Differently-Abled persons under the TANCET category.

The rest of the TANCET category students will have their seat allotment process from August 28 to August 30.

For details regarding the admission fee and other dates, consult the website. DNA wishes all the candidates the very best of luck!