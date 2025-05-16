TN SSLC 10th Result 2025: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10th examination can check the results at tnresults.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has announced the result of the TN SSLC 10th exam 2025 today (May 16, 2025). Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10th examination can check the results at tnresults.nic.in. Girls' schools have passed 7.52% more than boys' schools, and co-ed schools have passed 6.22% more than boys' schools.

Top 5 districts with highest pass percentage

Sivaganga: 98.31%

Virudhunagar: 97.45%

Thoothukudi: 96.76%

Kanyakumari: 96.66%

Trichy: 96.61%

Tamil Nadu SSLC exams were conducted from March 28 to April 15, 2025. The HSE 1st year or Class 11 examination was held from March 5 to March 27, 2025 and the HSE 2nd year or Class 12 examination started on March 3 and ended on March 25, 2025.

TN SSLC 10th Result 2025: List of websites to check results

tnresults.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

TN SSLC 10th Result 2025: Steps to check results