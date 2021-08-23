Tamil Nadu SSLC result DECLARED, how to check TN class 10th result if official website tnresults.nic.in crashes

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has declared TN Class 10 results or Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2021. Tamil Nadu board’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Result is available online. Students can check the result on the official websites of the board-tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

The TN 10th results 2021 mark sheet can be downloaded through the official websites. Tamil Nadu Class 10 results of more than 7 lakh students have been declared. Apart from official websites, TN result is available on private websites such as Manabadi, examresults, and indiaresults.

The TNDGE SSLC class 10 result is declared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria. The board has followed the 80:20 formula to evaluate students. The weightage of 80 per cent will be given to quarterly or half-yearly exams or tests and the weightage of 20 per cent will be given to the attendance.

The result can also be checked via SMS. Type TNBOARD10 with the registration number and date of birth and send it to any of the official numbers of the TN Board including 09282232585, or 09282232585.

Tamil Nadu Class 10th SSLC: How to Check

Go to the official websites, dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in

Click on the Class 10th SSLC result link available on the homepage

Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Class 10th SSLC result will appear on the screen

Check and download the result for future use