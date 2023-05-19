Search icon
Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC +1 Result 2023 TODAY at 10 am: Know how to check TN 10th, 11th results today at tnresults.nic.in

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 07:29 AM IST

File photo

TN SSLC, HSC +1 Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu to release the results of SSLC or Class 10 and +1 HSC or Class 11 final exam today, May 19. The SSLC result is scheduled to be declared at 10 am and TN +1 results will be out at 2 pm. 

Once released, the results for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be available on the official websites- dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu SSLC results, HSC +1 results can also be checked on tnresults.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam was conducted from April 6 to April 20, 2023 at various exam centres. Nearly 9 lakh students have appeared for TN board Class 10 exam 2023. Whereas, TN+1 exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023. Around 8 lakh students appeared for the TN class 11 exam 2023. 

Tamil Nadu 10th Result: List of websites 

  • tnresults.nic.in
  • dge1.tn.nic.in
  • dge2.nic.in
  • dge.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to check scorecard 

  • Visit the TN Result official website of at tnresults.nic.in.
  • Click on TN SSLC 10th Result 2023 link
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Blockage in heart can increase risk of heart attack: Know warnings signs, symptoms, treatment and more
Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, actresses making Bollywood debut in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Javed Akhtar attend Satish Kaushik's prayer meet
Meet Bellamkonda Sreenivas, set to make his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake of Prabhas' film Chatrapathi
12 years of India's 2011 Cricket World Cup glory: Where are winning squad members now?
