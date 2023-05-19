TN SSLC, HSC +1 Result 2023 today: DIRECT LINK to check Tamil Nadu TN 10th, 11th results online

Headlines

Wordle 796 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 24

Jawan advance bookings cross Rs 1 crore in US 15 days before release, Shah Rukh film set for Rs 100-crore opening day

Meet IAS officer Pallavi Mishra, left law for her dream, cleared UPSC in second attempt without coaching, got AIR...

IMD issues red alert for Himachal Pradesh, predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall for 48 hours

Gujarat: 28 people hospitalised after gas leakage at chemical factory in Bharuch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 796 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 24

Jawan advance bookings cross Rs 1 crore in US 15 days before release, Shah Rukh film set for Rs 100-crore opening day

Meet IAS officer Pallavi Mishra, left law for her dream, cleared UPSC in second attempt without coaching, got AIR...

7 South films to earn 500 crore at the box office

10 health benefits of protein powder

Chandrayaan-3: How foreign media reacted ISRO's historic soft landing on the moon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Jawan advance bookings cross Rs 1 crore in US 15 days before release, Shah Rukh film set for Rs 100-crore opening day

King of Kotha advance booking breaks records, Dulquer Salmaan film set for biggest opening in Malayalam cinema history

Retribution movie review: Liam Neeson's action thriller suffers due to predictable twists, rushed ending

HomeEducation

Education

TN SSLC, HSC +1 Result 2023 today: DIRECT LINK to check Tamil Nadu TN 10th, 11th results online

The SSLC result is scheduled to be declared at 10 am and TN +1 results will be out at 2 pm.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 19, 2023, 08:14 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TN SSLC, HSC +1 Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will be declaring the results of SSLC or Class 10 and +1 HSC or Class 11 final exam today, May 19. The SSLC result is scheduled to be declared at 10 am and TN +1 results will be out at 2 pm. 

Once released, the results for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be available on the official websites- dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu SSLC results, HSC +1 results can also be checked on tnresults.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam was conducted from April 6 to April 20, 2023 at various exam centres. Nearly 9 lakh students have appeared for TN board Class 10 exam 2023. Whereas, TN+1 exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023. Around 8 lakh students appeared for the TN class 11 exam 2023. 

Tamil Nadu 10th Result: List of websites 

  • tnresults.nic.in
  • dge1.tn.nic.in
  • dge2.nic.in
  • dge.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to check scorecard 

  • Visit the TN Result official website of at tnresults.nic.in.
  • Click on TN SSLC 10th Result 2023 link
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Why Chandrayaan-3 lander is named 'Vikram', rover is named 'Pragyan'? Reason explained

Meet the Indian billionaire who flew Rafale fighter jet, it's not Ratan Tata or Gautam Singhania

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 75000 crore investment to see big return soon, giga factory to kick off in March

Suryakumar Yadav teases Virat Kohli for his running style in Anushka Sharma's latest post, says 'bhaiya aap..'

Discover the 8 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Comments

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE