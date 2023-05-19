TN SSLC, HSC +1 Result 2023 today: DIRECT LINK to check Tamil Nadu TN 10th, 11th results online

The SSLC result is scheduled to be declared at 10 am and TN +1 results will be out at 2 pm.

TN SSLC, HSC +1 Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will be declaring the results of SSLC or Class 10 and +1 HSC or Class 11 final exam today, May 19. The SSLC result is scheduled to be declared at 10 am and TN +1 results will be out at 2 pm.

Once released, the results for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be available on the official websites- dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. The Tamil Nadu SSLC results, HSC +1 results can also be checked on tnresults.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam was conducted from April 6 to April 20, 2023 at various exam centres. Nearly 9 lakh students have appeared for TN board Class 10 exam 2023. Whereas, TN+1 exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023. Around 8 lakh students appeared for the TN class 11 exam 2023.

Tamil Nadu 10th Result: List of websites

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.nic.in

dge.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to check scorecard