Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Results 2022 declared at tnresults.nic.in, check TN 10th pass percentage, toppers

Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) or TN Board has released the TN 10th Result 2022 today. TN 10th, SSLC Result 2022 can be checked at tnresults.nic.in and other websites. The pass percentage is 90.07% this year, while TN HSC is 93.76 percent.

Tamil Nadu Class 10th board exams were held from May 6, 2022, to May 30, 2022 and Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, and 12 practical exams were held in April.

Tamil Nadu Class 10th board exams: Websites to download results

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

Both SSLC and HSE results will also be shared with the students through SMS by the board. The results would also be available on the official websites tnresults.nic.in and other websites like dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. Marksheets are also uploaded on dge1.tn.nic.in after a few days of the result declaration.

Last year, TN HSC result for Class 12 students was based on a 50:20:30 formula. The central part of the result was taken from the marks obtained in class 10, with a weightage of 50%. Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2021 carried only 20% weightage from class 11 marks. However, class 12 internal marks had a 30% weightage to the overall result.