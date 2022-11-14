Search icon
Tamil Nadu rain alert: Mayiladuthurai schools to remain shut today due to heavy rainfall

Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu has been asked to keep schools shut today as the city witnessed heavy rainfall on November 13.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 05:58 AM IST

Photo: PTI

Schools in the Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu will follow a holiday today (November 14) in view of heavy rainfall. Tamil Nadu DC Mayiladuthurai district. has issued an order to keep the schools shut today.

Recently, the schools in Puducherry were declared to be closed on November 11 and November 12 as the city saw heavy to heavy rainfall which also led to waterlogging. 

Even in cities Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Pudukottai, Perambalur, and Ariyalur districts, schools were declared holiday and both schools and colleges were asked to remain shut in these districts on November 12. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin even visited many rain-affected areas on November 13. 

Earlier even parts of Chennai like Tiruvallur, Madurai, Sivaganga and Kancheepuram were asked to remain shut. Heavy to heavy rainfall has been predicted in Cuddalore on November 13. 

