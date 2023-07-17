Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 provisional rank list is out for MBBS, BDS programs: Check all details here

DME has released the provisional rank list for Tamil Nadu Neet UG counselling 2023 at the official website.

The Tamil Nadu Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has released the provisional rank list for Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 can check their rank list from the official website-- tnmedicalselection.net for admission to MBBS and BDS programs.

The Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023 rank list will carry all important details including-- candidate's rank, application number, NEET UG roll number, name, community, NEET UG score, and common rank are all included in the rank list. The rank list has been released for all categories including the government quota, management quota, and special categories.

The candidates who have been placed in the provisional rank list are required to appear in the online counselling process for admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023: How to check rank list