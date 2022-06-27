Search icon
Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result DECLARED at tnresults.nic.in, check TN HSE +1 result pass percentage, toppers

Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result pass percentage is 90.07%. While the pass percentage among boys is 84.86%, it is 94.99% among the girls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has declared the TN 11th Result 2022 today June 27, 2022 at 10 AM. Students can check Tamil Nadu + 1 Class 11th results 2022 on tnresults.nic.in.

Nearly, 8 lakh students appeared for TN 11th exam 2022. The pass percentage in Tamil Nadu Class 11 result is 90.07%. While the pass percentage among boys is 84.86%, it is 94.99% among the girls.

TN 11th result 2022: Pass Percentage of Govt, Private Schools

Govt schools - 83.27%

Govt Aided schools - 91.65%,

Private schools - 99.35%,

Co-Ed schools - 90.44%.

Pass Percentage of Subjects wise

Physics - 94.55%

Chemistry - 94.42%

Mathematics - 95.56%

Biology - 95.99%

Botany - 87.96%.

Tamil Nadu 11th HSE +1 Results 2022 – Steps to check

  1. Go to the official website – tnresults.nic.in
  2. Click on the ‘HSE (+1) May 2022 – Results' link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter your registrations id and date of birth to login
  4. Your TN 11th Result 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download and take a printout for future references.

