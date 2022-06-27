Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result DECLARED at tnresults.nic.in, check TN HSE +1 result pass percentage, toppers

Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) has declared the TN 11th Result 2022 today June 27, 2022 at 10 AM. Students can check Tamil Nadu + 1 Class 11th results 2022 on tnresults.nic.in.
Nearly, 8 lakh students appeared for TN 11th exam 2022. The pass percentage in Tamil Nadu Class 11 result is 90.07%. While the pass percentage among boys is 84.86%, it is 94.99% among the girls.
TN 11th result 2022: Pass Percentage of Govt, Private Schools
Govt schools - 83.27%
Govt Aided schools - 91.65%,
Private schools - 99.35%,
Co-Ed schools - 90.44%.
Pass Percentage of Subjects wise
Physics - 94.55%
Chemistry - 94.42%
Mathematics - 95.56%
Biology - 95.99%
Botany - 87.96%.
Tamil Nadu 11th HSE +1 Results 2022 – Steps to check