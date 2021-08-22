Tamil Nadu Class 10th SSLC result to be declared tomorrow at tnresults.nic.in â€“ Direct link to check online

TN Class 10 Result 2021: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will declare the Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2021 tomorrow at 11 am. Tamil Nadu board’s Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Result will be available on the official websites of the board-tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Students can check results by entering the date of birth to access the result. Tamil Nadu Class 10th SSLC exam was cancelled this year by the TN board due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The TNDGE SSLC class 10 result is declared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.

The board has followed the 80:20 formula to evaluate students. The weightage of 80 per cent will be given to quarterly or half-yearly exams or tests and the weightage of 20 per cent will be given to the attendance.

Students are required to score at least 35 per cent of marks to qualify for the TN Class 10 2021 examinations.

Tamil Nadu Class 10th SSLC: How To Check

Go to the official websites, dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in

Click on the Class 10th SSLC result link available on the homepage

Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Class 10th SSLC result will appear on the screen

Check and download the result for future use