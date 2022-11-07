Search icon
TN Classes 10, 12 Exam 2023 date sheet OUT at dge.tn.gov.in: Check how to download

Tamil Nadu Classes 10, 12 exam 2023 date sheet has been released at dge.tn.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 06:38 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination dates for 2023 at the official website-- dge.tn.gov.in. Candidates can now download the timetable from the official website. TNDGE has also released the class 11th date sheet. 

TN Classes 10, 12 Exam 2023: Important dates 

The Tamil Nadu class 10 exam 203 will be conducted from April 6 to April 20, 2023, according to the exam timetable. The Tamil Nadu class 11 exams 2023 will take place from March 14 to April 5.  While the TN 12th class exams will take place between March 13 and April 3. The TN Class 12, 11, and SSLC examinations will commence at 10:15 am and will end at 1:15 pm.

TN Board Class 10th, 12th 2023 datesheet: How to download

  • Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in
  • Click on the press release tab
  • A pdf will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and download the pdf.
