Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2023 DECLARED at tnresults.nic.in, direct link, pass percentage, topper list here

The much-awaited moment has arrived as the Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (DGE, Tamil Nadu) has officially declared the highly anticipated outcomes for both Class 10th and 11th. The virtual drums of excitement are beating at tnresults.nic.in, where the results have been unveiled to the eager eyes of the aspiring scholars. Brace yourselves, for this year's pass percentage has soared to an impressive 91.39%, signifying a tremendous triumph for a staggering 8 lakhs of talented students who have emerged victorious from the grueling examination labyrinth.

In this grand revelation, not only does the resplendent TN 10th result of 2023 shine forth, but also the auspicious announcement of the TN Class 11th outcome resonates with resounding applause. Amidst this sea of academic triumph, the fairer sex emerges victorious, as the pass percentage of our esteemed female scholars skyrockets to an awe-inspiring 94.66 percent. Behold this remarkable feat, outshining their male counterparts, whose commendable achievements stand at an admirable 88.16 percent.

TN Board 10th Result can be found on the official websites: www.tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org, and www.dge.tn.gov.in.

