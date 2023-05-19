Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2023 DECLARED at tnresults.nic.in, direct link, pass percentage, topper list here

TN Board 10th Result 2023 out: Check pass percentage and topper list.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2023 DECLARED at tnresults.nic.in, direct link, pass percentage, topper list here
Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2023 DECLARED at tnresults.nic.in, direct link, pass percentage, topper list here

The much-awaited moment has arrived as the Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (DGE, Tamil Nadu) has officially declared the highly anticipated outcomes for both Class 10th and 11th. The virtual drums of excitement are beating at tnresults.nic.in, where the results have been unveiled to the eager eyes of the aspiring scholars. Brace yourselves, for this year's pass percentage has soared to an impressive 91.39%, signifying a tremendous triumph for a staggering 8 lakhs of talented students who have emerged victorious from the grueling examination labyrinth.

In this grand revelation, not only does the resplendent TN 10th result of 2023 shine forth, but also the auspicious announcement of the TN Class 11th outcome resonates with resounding applause. Amidst this sea of academic triumph, the fairer sex emerges victorious, as the pass percentage of our esteemed female scholars skyrockets to an awe-inspiring 94.66 percent. Behold this remarkable feat, outshining their male counterparts, whose commendable achievements stand at an admirable 88.16 percent.

TN Board 10th Result can be found on the official websites: www.tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, apply1.tndge.org, and www.dge.tn.gov.in.

Read more: WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2023 DECLARED at wbresults.nic.in, direct link, pass percentage, topper list here

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Step inside Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun's luxurious Mumbai home: Pond, lush garden, glass bridge
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli scores sensational 100 against SRH: Twitter celebrates IPL century as 4-year wait ends
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.