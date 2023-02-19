Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Tamil Nadu: 150 satellites made by Class 6-12 students launched under APJ Abdul Kalam Mission

Over 5000 students developed and launch 150 satellites under Abdul Kalam Mission in Tamil Nadu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 08:13 PM IST

Tamil Nadu: 150 satellites made by Class 6-12 students launched under APJ Abdul Kalam Mission
Students develop 150 satellites | Photo: ANI

The Martin Foundation in association with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation and Space Zone India on Sunday launched the APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission-2023 from the Pattipolam village of Chengalpattu district in Tamil Nadu. Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was also present here to grace the event.

According to an official statement, released earlier in the day, more than 5,000 students from Grades six to twelve in different parts of the country were enabled to design and develop 150 PICO satellites, that have been launched through the rocket.

As per the statement, this mission has provided the opportunity for the selected students to learn more about Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. The Martin Foundation, which is a non-profit organisation in Tamil Nadu, has funded 85 per cent of this project.

Read: NEET PG 2023: Exam still scheduled for March 5 amid postponement demand, check important guidelines

Notably, the selected students have also been taught about satellite technology through virtual classes, which have been followed by hands-on sessions to help them explore the project domain. They were also made aware of the numerous opportunities in this sector.

According to the statement, a total of 2,000 students from more than 100 government schools have been a part of this rocket project, as it is expected to be a good platform to train these students in space sciences and help them explore career opportunities in the domain.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Beating Retreat held amid light rain as Republic Day celebrations come to end, see pictures
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
WhatsApp Status becomes more interesting, gets a bunch of new features
High blood sugar? Diabetic patients should be cautious of these changes in body
Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle's star-studded wedding reception featuring Shah Rukh Khan and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CTET Result 2023 to be declared soon at ctet.nic.in, check tentative date and how to download CBSE CTET result online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.