Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Result 2023: TN HSE 2 results today at dge.tn.gov.in, direct link

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu is all set to release the result of Tamil Nadu class 12th Supplementary 2023 today, July 24, 2023. As per the official notice, the DGE TN will announce the results in the afternoon on July 24, 2023. Once the results are released, candidates can download them through the official website – dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

“Candidates who want to apply for a copy of the answer sheet of the Higher Secondary Examination and re-selection should visit the office of the Assistant Director of District Government Examinations on two days 27.07,2023 (Thursday) and 28.072023 (Friday) from 10.00 am to 5.45 pm and register by paying the appropriate fee. In the newly created districts (Thenkasi, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur, Ranippet, Mayiladuthurai, Chengalpattu) candidates can register themselves by visiting the office of the Primary Education Officer.” reads the official notice

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023: Steps to check?