Tamil Nadu 12th Results 2022: TNDGE TN HSC result DECLARED at tnresults.nic.in - Get direct link here

TN 12th Result 2022: Tamil Nadu Board HSC result to be declared at tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.nic.in, and dge.tn.nic.in

Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) or TN Board has released the TN 12th Result 2022 today. Candidates can check TN 12th Result 2022 at tnresults.nic.in and other websites. However, due to heavy traffic the official website is not responding. Students are requested to check after sometime.

The TN education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has declared the TN Class 12 results of Science, Arts and Commerce stream exams today (June 20).

Tamil Nadu Class 12th board exams: Websites to download results



tnresults.nic.indge1.tn.nic.indge2.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Class 12th board exams were held from May 6, 2022, to May 30, 2022 and Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, and 12 practical exams were held in April.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2022: Steps to check

- Visit the official websites of TNDGE-- tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

- click on the "TN Plus Two (12th) result" link available on the homepage,

- Enter all the required details and submit.

- The TN HSC result will appear on the screen.

- Take a printout for future reference.

The Tamil Nadu board officials have shared that the TN SSLC result date earlier set for June 17 is delayed and now both HSE +2 and SSLC results will be released on the same date. TN HSE +1 Results would be released later, the officials said.

Both SSLC and HSE results will also be shared with the students through SMS by the board. The results would also be available on the official websites tnresults.nic.in and other websites like dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. Marksheets are also uploaded on dge1.tn.nic.in after a few days of the result declaration.

Last year, TN HSC result for Class 12 students was based on a 50:20:30 formula. The central part of the result was taken from the marks obtained in class 10, with a weightage of 50%. Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2021 carried only 20% weightage from class 11 marks. However, class 12 internal marks had a 30% weightage to the overall result.