Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Tamil Nadu 12th Board result 2023: TN HSE +2 result declared at tnresults.nic.in, check direct link

The TN Plus 2 or class 12th exam was held from March 13 to April 3 in 2023. The exams were conducted for over 8 lakh students including all streams at at 3169 centres.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 08, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

Tamil Nadu 12th Board result 2023: TN HSE +2 result declared at tnresults.nic.in, check direct link
File Photo

Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2023 has been released. The Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2023 link has been activated at 9:30m today. Students would require their roll number and date of birth to check their results at www.tnresults.nic.in. The students will be able to download their Tamil Nadu 12th Board mark sheet online. 

The TN Plus 2 or class 12th exam was held from March 13 to April 3 in 2023. The exams were conducted for over 8 lakh students including all streams at at 3169 centres. 

TN HSE +2 Result 2023: Official websites to check scores 

www.dge.tn.gov.in

www.tnresults.nic.in

www.dge1.tn.nic.in

www.dge2.tn.nic.in

DGE TN HSE +2 Result 2023 Live 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Citadel, Dasara, Ved, OTT releases to binge-watch
Kawasaki Ninja H2 to Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, check out MS Dhoni's glorious bike collection
5 things to keep in mind before buying a new AC this summer
Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone to Rihanna, check photos of stunning outfits worn by celebs on 'champagne carpet'
IPL 2023: Meet Sahiba Sherni, Gujarat Titans mystery girl, fashion blogger, MTV Roadies participant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 688 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.