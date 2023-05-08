Tamil Nadu 12th Board result 2023: TN HSE +2 result declared at tnresults.nic.in, check direct link

File Photo

Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2023 has been released. The Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2023 link has been activated at 9:30m today. Students would require their roll number and date of birth to check their results at www.tnresults.nic.in. The students will be able to download their Tamil Nadu 12th Board mark sheet online.

The TN Plus 2 or class 12th exam was held from March 13 to April 3 in 2023. The exams were conducted for over 8 lakh students including all streams at at 3169 centres.

TN HSE +2 Result 2023: Official websites to check scores

www.dge.tn.gov.in

www.tnresults.nic.in

www.dge1.tn.nic.in

www.dge2.tn.nic.in

