Tamil Nadu 12th Board result 2023: TN HSE +2 result to be declared today at tnresults.nic.in, check time

File Photo

Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2023 is all set to release today - May 8, at 9:30 am. The Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2023 is all set to release on the official website after the press conference. DGETN will be issuing the TN HSE Plus 2 Result link 2023 on the official website - www.tnresults.nic.in.

Students will need their roll number and date of birth, among other details to check the scores.

Tamil Nadu 12th HSE Result 2023: Date, Time

TN HSE Result 2023 Date, Time

TN Class 12 result 2023 date - May 8, 2023

TN Class 12 result 2023 time - 9:30 AM

According to the latest update, the TN 12th Result 2023 will be released via a press conference for all streams. The press conference will be held from 9:30 am at the Anna Centenary Library Conference. Once the result is announced, the link will be issued on the official websites.

TNDGE +2 HSC Results: Step-by-step process to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Tamil Nadu HSE +2 result 2023' link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new login page would now open.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 5: The TN HSC mark sheet will now be displayed on the screen. Download the same

Step 6: Take a printout of the same for future use.

For the uninformed, the TN Plus 2 or class 12th exam was held from March 13 to April 3 in 2023. The exams were conducted for over 8 lakh students including all streams.