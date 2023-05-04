Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Tamil Nadu 12th Board result 2023: TN HSE +2 result to be declared on THIS date at tnresults.nic.in, check date, time

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 Exam was conducted by DGETN between March 13 and April 3, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 03:35 PM IST

Tamil Nadu 12th Board result 2023: TN HSE +2 result to be declared on THIS date at tnresults.nic.in, check date, time
File photo

TN 12TH Result 2023: Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu to declare the result of TN 12th Exam 2023 soon. As per the official website, the high school examination result will be declared on May 8, 2023 at 9.30 AM, according to the official update from last week. DGE TN results will be available on the official website, tnresults.nic.in. The link will be activated once the results are announced.

According to the latest information, the Minister of School Education of Tamil Nadu will announce the results for the TN HSE +2 at a press conference that will take place at the Anna Centary Library Conference. Candidates who appeared for the HSE Plus 2 Exam will be able to check results at tnresults.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 Exam was conducted by DGETN between March 13 and April 3, 2023. Nearly 8.8 lakh students have registered to take the exam this year. In 3169 locations throughout Tamil Nadu, the exam was held. The exam started at 10 AM and lasted until 1.15 PM. The first 15 minutes, from 10 to 10:15 AM, were allotted to the students to review the question paper.

TN 12th Result 2023: Steps To Check

  • - Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in
  • - Click on ‘HSE(+2) - May 2023 Results’
  • - Enter your Registration No, Date of Birth and hit the ‘Get Marks’ button
  • - The TN 12th result scorecard will appear on the screen
  • - Download and take a printout.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan 2: Most awaited film releases in April 2023
In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in a black embroidered anarkali at Jubilee screening
Kusha Kapila to Ajay Nagar: Meet these 6 highest paid influencers in India
Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra 'feud': From alleged Bollywood ban to Gauri Khan's 'displeasure', here's all we know
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTPC Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply for 152 posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, check application process here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.