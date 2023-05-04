Tamil Nadu 12th Board result 2023: TN HSE +2 result to be declared on THIS date at tnresults.nic.in, check date, time

File photo

TN 12TH Result 2023: Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu to declare the result of TN 12th Exam 2023 soon. As per the official website, the high school examination result will be declared on May 8, 2023 at 9.30 AM, according to the official update from last week. DGE TN results will be available on the official website, tnresults.nic.in. The link will be activated once the results are announced.

According to the latest information, the Minister of School Education of Tamil Nadu will announce the results for the TN HSE +2 at a press conference that will take place at the Anna Centary Library Conference. Candidates who appeared for the HSE Plus 2 Exam will be able to check results at tnresults.nic.in.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 Exam was conducted by DGETN between March 13 and April 3, 2023. Nearly 8.8 lakh students have registered to take the exam this year. In 3169 locations throughout Tamil Nadu, the exam was held. The exam started at 10 AM and lasted until 1.15 PM. The first 15 minutes, from 10 to 10:15 AM, were allotted to the students to review the question paper.

TN 12th Result 2023: Steps To Check