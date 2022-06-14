Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2022: TNDGE TN Board SSLC result expected on June 17 at tnresults.nic.in

File photo

Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) or TN Board to release the result of Tamil Nadu class 10th 2022 soon. As per the official notice, the date for TN SSLC Result 2022 is set for June 17, 2022. Once declared, TN board results will be available on the official website tnresults.nic.in and other websites such as dge1.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

Tamil Nadu Class 10th board exams were conducted from May 6, 2022, to May 30, 2022. The date for the Tamil Nadu Board result 2022 was announced earlier by TNDGE, at the time of the date sheet. Final date for Tamil Nadu Class 10th board results will be confirmed by the board soon. Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, and 12 practical exams were held in the month of April.

- Tamil Nadu Board result 2022: Steps to check

- Visit the official website, tnresults.nic.in

- On the home page click on SSLC/class 10 result link

- Enter your details if required

- Tamil Nadu Board result 2022 will appear on the screen

- Take a printout for future use

Last year, TN HSC result for Class 12 students was based on a 50:20:30 formula. The central part of the result was taken from the marks obtained in class 10, with a weightage of 50%. Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2021 carried only 20% weightage from class 11 marks. However, class 12 internal marks had a 30% weightage to the overall result.