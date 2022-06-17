Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Results 2022: TN SSLC, HSE results SOON at tnresults.nic.in

File Photo

Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) or TN Board is all set to release the TN 10th 12th Result 2022 soon. The latest update is that the TN 10th Result 2022, TN SSLC Result 2022 has been postponed and will now be announced with the TN 12th Result 2022 on June 20, 2022. The date and time were confirmed by the officials. Students will be able to check their scores at www.tnresults.nic.in and other websites.

Tamil Nadu Class 10th board exams were conducted from May 6, 2022, to May 30, 2022. Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, and 12 practical exams were held in April.

The Tamil Nadu board officials have shared that the TN SSLC result date earlier set for June 17 is delayed and now both HSE +2 and SSLC results will be released on the same date. TN HSE +1 Results would be released later, the officials said.

TN 10th 12th Result 2022 date and time

TN 12th Result 2022: June 20, 2022, at 9:30 am

TN SSLC Result 2022: June 20, 2022, at 12:00 pm

Both SSLC and HSE results will also be shared with the students through SMS by the board. The results would also be available on the official websites tnresults.nic.in and other websites like dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. Marksheets are also uploaded on dge1.tn.nic.in after a few days of the result declaration.

Last year, TN HSC result for Class 12 students was based on a 50:20:30 formula. The central part of the result was taken from the marks obtained in class 10, with a weightage of 50%. Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2021 carried only 20% weightage from class 11 marks. However, class 12 internal marks had a 30% weightage to the overall result.