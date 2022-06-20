Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th Results 2022 date, time: TN SSLC, HSE results TODAY at tnresults.nic.in

students will be able to check TN Result at tnresults.nic.in and other websites.

Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) or TN Board to release the TN 10th 12th Result 2022 soon. As per media reports, TN 10th Result 2022, TN SSLC Result 2022 is expected to be declared TODAY and TN 12th Result 2022 on June 20, 2022. However, no official date has been released yet. Once released, students will be able to check TN Result at tnresults.nic.in and other websites.

Tamil Nadu Class 10th board exams were held from May 6, 2022, to May 30, 2022 and Tamil Nadu Class 10, 11, and 12 practical exams were held in April.

Tamil Nadu Class 10th board exams: Websites to download results

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu board officials have shared that the TN SSLC result date earlier set for June 17 is delayed and now both HSE +2 and SSLC results will be released on the same date. TN HSE +1 Results would be released later, the officials said.

TN 10th 12th Result 2022 date and time

TN 12th Result 2022: June 20, 2022, at 9:30 am

TN SSLC Result 2022: June 20, 2022, at 12:00 pm

Both SSLC and HSE results will also be shared with the students through SMS by the board. The results would also be available on the official websites tnresults.nic.in and other websites like dge1.tn.nic.in and dge2.tn.nic.in. Marksheets are also uploaded on dge1.tn.nic.in after a few days of the result declaration.

Last year, TN HSC result for Class 12 students was based on a 50:20:30 formula. The central part of the result was taken from the marks obtained in class 10, with a weightage of 50%. Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2021 carried only 20% weightage from class 11 marks. However, class 12 internal marks had a 30% weightage to the overall result.