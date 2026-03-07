FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
EDUCATION

Tailor's daughter from Bihar's Sahibgunj cracks UPSC Exam, secures rank 365, details here

Niharika completed her 10th standard from St. Xavier's School, Sahibganj in 2018, and her 12th standard from Jawahar Vidya Mandir, Shyamli, Ranchi in 2020

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 07, 2026, 01:21 PM IST

Tailor's daughter from Bihar's Sahibgunj cracks UPSC Exam, secures rank 365, details here
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Civil Services Examination, and Niharika Sinha from Sahibganj has made her mark by securing the 365th rank. Her achievement has brought pride to her family and the entire region.

Who is Niharika Sinha?

Niharika Sinha, a native of Sahibganj, comes from a humble background. Her father, Niranjan Sinha, is a tailor, and her mother, Shabnam Kumari, works as a contract nurse in the health department. Niharika has been a bright student since her school days.

NIharika Sinha early life and education

Niharika completed her 10th standard from St. Xavier's School, Sahibganj in 2018, and her 12th standard from Jawahar Vidya Mandir, Shyamli, Ranchi in 2020. She pursued her graduation in Political Science from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Niharika Sinha UPSC preparation

After completing her graduation, Niharika moved to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC exam. She attempted the exam for the first time in 2024 but couldn't clear the mains. Undundeterred, she continued her preparation and achieved success in her second attempt, securing the 365th rank in 2025.

Niharika credits her success to her parents and teachers. She also thanked her best friend, Ritu Mahavar, with whom she has shared a bond since 2006.
 
