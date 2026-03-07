Delhi CM Rekha Gupta addresses women at National Convention, urges them to 'move forward and make their mark'
Delhi: Man beaten to death after his 11-year-old relative threw water balloon at Muslim woman during Holi; Violent protest erupts, four arrested
Abhishek Chauhan cracks UPSC exam in first attempt, his nephew is a rising cricket star, compared with Virat Kohli, plays in IPL, details here
Dhurandhar 2 trailer X reactions: Fans praise Ranveer Singh's raging avatar, brutal action scenes, calls Arjun Rampal 'pure evil', declare 'Rs 2000 crore pakka'
UPSC CSE 2025: Jamia Millia Islamia records major success as 38 students clear exam, 4 in Top 50; See full list
Tailor's daughter from Bihar's Sahibgunj cracks UPSC Exam, secures rank 365, details here
How is ragtag Iran Army attacking US, Israel so accurately? Is Russia sharing intelligence on ships, aircraft, radar?
Who is UPSC topper Aastha Jain? Meet kirana shop owner’s daughter, who secured AIR 9 in civil services exam to become IAS officer
UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet Nabiya Parvez, student of Jamia Milia Islamia, who cleared UPSC examination with AIR 29
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer Out: Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat Singh Rangi brings wrath to Pakistan, wages war against Arjun Rampal's Major Iqbal
EDUCATION
Niharika completed her 10th standard from St. Xavier's School, Sahibganj in 2018, and her 12th standard from Jawahar Vidya Mandir, Shyamli, Ranchi in 2020
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Civil Services Examination, and Niharika Sinha from Sahibganj has made her mark by securing the 365th rank. Her achievement has brought pride to her family and the entire region.
Who is Niharika Sinha?
Niharika Sinha, a native of Sahibganj, comes from a humble background. Her father, Niranjan Sinha, is a tailor, and her mother, Shabnam Kumari, works as a contract nurse in the health department. Niharika has been a bright student since her school days.
NIharika Sinha early life and education
Niharika completed her 10th standard from St. Xavier's School, Sahibganj in 2018, and her 12th standard from Jawahar Vidya Mandir, Shyamli, Ranchi in 2020. She pursued her graduation in Political Science from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.
Niharika Sinha UPSC preparation
After completing her graduation, Niharika moved to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC exam. She attempted the exam for the first time in 2024 but couldn't clear the mains. Undundeterred, she continued her preparation and achieved success in her second attempt, securing the 365th rank in 2025.