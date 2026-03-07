Tailor's daughter from Bihar's Sahibgunj cracks UPSC Exam, secures rank 365, details here

Niharika completed her 10th standard from St. Xavier's School, Sahibganj in 2018, and her 12th standard from Jawahar Vidya Mandir, Shyamli, Ranchi in 2020

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the Civil Services Examination, and Niharika Sinha from Sahibganj has made her mark by securing the 365th rank. Her achievement has brought pride to her family and the entire region.

Who is Niharika Sinha?

Niharika Sinha, a native of Sahibganj, comes from a humble background. Her father, Niranjan Sinha, is a tailor, and her mother, Shabnam Kumari, works as a contract nurse in the health department. Niharika has been a bright student since her school days.