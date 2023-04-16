Symbiosis SET Test 2023 registrations to end today, check steps to apply

File photo

Symbiosis Institute of Technology to conclude the SET Test 2023 registration process today, April 16. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at www.set-test.org. The first and second SET/SLAT/ SITEEE tests are scheduled to be conducted on May 6 and May 14, respectively. SET Test 2023 admit card for Test 1 will be made available on April 22 for download, and the admit card for Test 2 will be available on April 28, 2023.

SET 2023 result will be declared on May 24.

SET Test 2023 application process: Know how to apply