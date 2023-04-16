Search icon
Symbiosis SET Test 2023 registrations to end today, check steps to apply

SET Test 2023 admit card for Test 1 will be made available on April 22. SET 2023 result will be declared on May 24.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 07:30 AM IST

Symbiosis Institute of Technology to conclude the SET Test 2023 registration process today, April 16. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at www.set-test.org. The first and second SET/SLAT/ SITEEE tests are scheduled to be conducted on May 6 and May 14, respectively. SET Test 2023 admit card for Test 1 will be made available on April 22 for download, and the admit card for Test 2 will be available on April 28, 2023.

SET Test 2023 application process: Know how to apply

  • Visit the official website at set-test.org
  • Click on SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2023 registration process
  • Register and proceed with the application process
  • Fill out the application form and pay the fee
  • Download and take a printout for future reference.

Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
From Rolls-Royce Cullinan to BMW Z4: 5 luxurious cars that Ajay Devgn owns
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
5 times Aditi Rao Hydari proved she's the epitome of elegance in saree
Step inside Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s sea-facing, luxurious residence Gulita, one of the most expensive homes in India
