Supreme Court Recruitment 2022: Apply for 210 Junior Court Assistant posts, know salary, eligibility, selection process

File photo

Supreme Court of India is inviting applications for 210 Junior Court Assistant posts (Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted). The last date to apply is July 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, main.sci.gov.in.

SCI Junior Court Assistant Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Junior Court Assistant

No. of Vacancy: 210

Pay Scale: 35400/- Level 6

SCI Junior Court Assistant Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree of a recognized University. Minimum speed of 35 w.p.m. in English Typing on a Computer is required. Candidate must have a knowledge of Computer operation.

Age Limit: 18 to 30 years

Application Fee: Pay the application fee Online.

For General/OBC candidates: 500/-

For SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PH candidates: 250/-

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the SCI website sci.gov.in.

Starting date for online application submission: June 18, 2022

Last date for online application submission: July 10, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: July 10, 2022

SCI Junior Court Assistant Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on an Objective Type Written Test, Objective Type Computer Knowledge Test, Typing (English) test and Descriptive Test (in the English Language).