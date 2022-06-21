Supreme Court Recruitment 2022: Apply for 210 Junior Court Assistant posts, know salary, eligibility, selection process

Supreme Court of India is inviting applications for 210 Junior Court Assistant posts (Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted). The last date to apply is July 10, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, main.sci.gov.in.
SCI Junior Court Assistant Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Junior Court Assistant
No. of Vacancy: 210
Pay Scale: 35400/- Level 6
SCI Junior Court Assistant Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: The candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree of a recognized University. Minimum speed of 35 w.p.m. in English Typing on a Computer is required. Candidate must have a knowledge of Computer operation.
Age Limit: 18 to 30 years
Application Fee: Pay the application fee Online.
For General/OBC candidates: 500/-
For SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/PH candidates: 250/-
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the SCI website sci.gov.in.
Starting date for online application submission: June 18, 2022
Last date for online application submission: July 10, 2022
Last Date for Payment of Fee: July 10, 2022
SCI Junior Court Assistant Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on an Objective Type Written Test, Objective Type Computer Knowledge Test, Typing (English) test and Descriptive Test (in the English Language).