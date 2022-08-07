Search icon
NEET UG 2022: Kerala HC orders 10 days extension to opt for NRI quota

NEET UG 2022 application dates for NRI quota in MBBS courses have been extended by Kerala HC.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Photo: PTI

Kerala High Court has ordered a 10 days extension for candidates to opt for the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota in MBBS courses in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).  Justice Devan Ramachandran ordered the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations to make the facility available on the website for a period of 10 days, from August 5.

"I order these writ petitions, directing the competent Authorities to keep the Online Portal open for the petitioners and all other candidates, to make options to the NRI Quota, for a period of 10 days from August 5, 2022," the judgment stated.

The Court opined that since students are still allowed to opt for other or additional subjects, allowing candidates to also opt for NRI seats would not delay the selection process, especially in light of the fact that the results of the examination have not yet been published.

"Even the results of the NEET examinations have not yet been published and candidates are even now allowed to opt for other or additional subjects. When these factors are not controverted, I fail to understand how the verification process can be delayed merely because candidates are allowed to opt for the NRI seats also,” the Court said in its judgment.

