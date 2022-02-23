Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking cancellation of CBSE, CISCE board exams 2022 term 2 in offline mode

The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to reject the plea which was seeking the cancellation of the CISCE, CBSE, and state board exams 2022 for classes 10 and 12 in offline mode in view of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar and comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar dismissed the plea for the cancellation of offline board exams, saying that such a petition creates “false hope” and “confusion” for all students.

The SC bench said, “This creates not only false hopes, it creates confusion all over to students who are preparing.” It further added, “Let the students do their job and let the authorities do their jobs.”

“Authorities are already working on finalising dates and other arrangements. If there is any problem once those are finalised then the aggrieved parties can approach the authorities,” the bench further observed, throwing out the plea.

The plea filed by activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai and others was seeking the cancellation of class 10 and 12 board exams conducted by all State Boards, CBSE, ICSE, and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The plea sought an alternative evaluation method by the educational boards or the conduction of exams online.

Last year, almost all the national and state boards ended up cancelling the board exams in a physical mode in view of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, CBSE and several other boards have decided to conduct the board exams in two terms this year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already announced the dates for the conduction of the term 2 board exams. The second term of the board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are set to commence from April 26, while the detailed date sheet will be released soon.

The CBSE has not yet released the results of the CBSE board exams 2022 term 1 for students of Class 10 and 12, but the scores are likely to be out by the end of this week.